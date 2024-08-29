In Mrs. T’s Pizza Crust We Trust - Westmont Chamber Dining Review

Nestled in the heart of Westmont, Mrs. T’s Pizza & Pub has been a local culinary institution for decades. With its recent move to a beautifully remodeled building on the corner of Cass Avenue and Naperville Road, this beloved pizzeria has only solidified its status as a must-visit destination.

“One of the biggest reasons I chose this location was the [abundant] parking and staying north of the tracks [for my previous client base]. I also wanted outdoor seating, which we added on to the building,” Mrs. T’s Pizza owner Candy Buchanan enthused.

No stranger to the dining arena, Mrs. T’s reigned supreme as one of the most popular pizza spots in the western suburbs, in neighboring Downers Grove, for nearly fifty years before moving to their larger space in 2023.

Westmont has marked a new beginning. Instead of focusing on delivery, Mrs. T’s now also offers a full dine-in experience with a full bar. As the only sit-down pizza restaurant in Downtown Westmont, their robust menu is a foodie’s paradise. Diners are welcomed with their signature phrase, In Crust We Trust. And trust you will, after indulging in even one bite of their cuisine.

Known for its exceptional pizza, Mrs. T’s offers a variety of options to satisfy any craving. With all of the pizza places throughout Chicago and the ‘burbs, what makes them stand out? Besides their longevity, all of their pizza dough and sauces are homemade. Incredible! There are no canned ingredients here, and it shows. Even fresh veggies make all the difference in their recipes. Their sauces include a regular option often used on thin crust pizzas and a sweeter, tangy recipe that goes hand in hand with their stuffed pizza. Both are served generously, with the perfect cheese-to-sauce ratio.

The restaurant’s interior redesign feels like a cozy, elevated extension of diners’ homes. There’s plenty of room to dine inside or out on the covered patio, which Buchanan hopes to have enclosed in the coming months. The restaurant features booth, high top, and table seating.

Offering thin, regular, and stuffed (akin to deep dish) pizza, their pies are flavorful and filling. Looking for gluten free options that are actually delicious? This is your place!

We dined al fresco on their gorgeous patio, sampling the Mrs. T’s classic pizza with thin crust and the sausage and pepperoni stuffed pizza. Our diners ranged in age from two to those who can enjoy a good senior discount, and everyone was impressed. Many pizza places are stingy with their sauce, but not here. The stuffed pizza crust is pretzel breaded and twisted, and its topping oozes with two inches of cheese and sauce. As our knowledgable server Christopher warned us, it’s incredibly filling. He says even teenagers with bottomless appetites usually tap out after one piece. We love a meal with leftover options! If you like a little more bread and carbs, but less filling than the stuffed pizza? Opt for the regular crust.

Mrs. T’s Hawaiian, veggie, and buffalo pizzas are also crowd-pleasers. Hoping for a lighter option? Their margarita pizza with olive oil, basil, and fresh tomatoes is unreal. It’s Buchanan’s personal favorite these days.

Ready for a little variety to start your meal? We enjoyed the Kitchen Sink Platter, which offers everything - you guessed it - but the kitchen sink. This sampler features fried cheese sticks, onion rings, mushrooms, chicken fingers, cream cheese poppers, and large fried shrimp. The kids loved this! Some of the dish replicated a kids’ meal sampling with plenty for the rest of us to enjoy simultaneously. So much bang for your buck! Buchanan says one of their most popular appetizers is none other than the pretzel. Believe it or not, some diners come in and make a meal out of their giant pretzel alone, which can serve several diners.

As far as salads go, their dinner salad is a nice, manageable portion. The buffalo chicken salad is also popular. We tried the salad supreme, which includes cheddar cheese, veggies, and pepperoni, and is served with bread and butter.

In the mood for something other than pizza? Some of the other most popular dishes include Mrs. T’s chicken parmesan pasta and stuffed shells baked with cheese. They also sell about 50% more ribs in their new Westmont location. Astounding, but the proof is in the numbers and repeat customers. Some diners come in weekly for their fix! Others love the Italian beef so much, they use the au jus in some of their recipes at home. Burgers, sandwiches, and even fried shrimp round out the abundant options.

We’re confident the chocolate chip ice cream cookie is what dreams are made of. A freshly baked chocolate chip cookie is served hot out of the oven, topped with vanilla ice cream and Ghirardelli chocolate fudge. It’s the best way to complete any meal.

Buchanan has done it all, from cooking to delivering pizzas and everything in between for the original Mrs. T. She bought the business more than 25 years ago and nurtured it into what it is today, still utilizing many of the original renowned recipes.

“I always felt in the back of my mind that if something works, why change it? Don’t mess with the recipes,” Buchanan said.

She’s no stranger to working seven days a week, but the people keep her going. Customers have become like family for this mom and pop operation, which enjoys the benefit of their long-standing customer base along with new faces Buchanan now sees regularly.

They worked through a number of logistical hurdles after opening their doors, which are a thing of the past. The dining experience at Mrs. T’s is fine-tuned these days!

Candy Buchanan’s message to new and returning customers? “Come visit us!”

If you haven’t seen her in the front of the restaurant, odds are it’s because she’s where the magic happens. As one of the only people who operates the pizza oven, she is a perfectionist, striving for consistency. She pops out to check on diners’ experiences because she loves interacting with customers, but knows the importance of being in the back.

“I feel like it’s just as important to be in the back of the house to watch what’s going on, because I try to make it as consistent as I can. I think consistency is key with any business, but especially with food,” she explained.

It shows. Something that has stood out to me in the number of times we’ve eaten here is the consistency between experiences. Each visit is as good as the last, down to the last bite.

Mrs. T’s was recently approved for video gaming, which should be in place in the coming months.

“Helps pay bills. It isn’t what my business is about, but it helps me give my employees raises when possible [and gives customers more options],” she said.

While much of their business is dine-in these days, Mrs. T’s Pizza still delivers to Downers Grove, Westmont, Clarendon Hills, and Hinsdale. Carry-out is always an option, too. While catering isn’t the norm, they’re happy to get creative and talk about options with customers. Customers can reserve a party on the porch for a fee, or even host an event inside. There’s a loyalty program for every dollar spent as well.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a casual meal, Mrs. T’s provides a comfortable and enjoyable experience. If you’re in the Westmont area and are craving a truly exceptional pizza, be sure to visit Mrs. T’s Pizza & Pub. You won’t be disappointed!

Mrs. T’s Pizza and Pub is open every day except Monday, from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., and is located at 2 W Naperville Rd, Westmont, IL 60559.