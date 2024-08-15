Four Tips For First-Time Dog Owners

Are you considering opening up your home to a furry friend for the first time? While welcoming a new canine companion to your household is an adventure, it can also feel overwhelming. Here are some tips for making the dog’s transition easier:

Routine is key. Dogs thrive on predictability. A consistent schedule can significantly reduce stress, anxiety, and behavioral problems while improving overall well-being. Not only does it benefit your furry friend by providing them with a sense of security, but it also helps you stay organized and meet their needs efficiently. Don’t give your pup full reign of the house in the first few months, as puppies and older dogs can be prone to chewing behaviors or escape attempts, especially if experiencing separation anxiety. Gates and crates can help block access to certain areas.



Exercise is essential. Most dogs require between 30 and 60 minutes of daily physical activity, according to experts, though some breeds need more. Regular exercise helps burn energy and prevent boredom. One way to ensure pets are getting proper exercise is to enroll them in a training class where they can learn socialization exercises and leash training.



Quality sleep is crucial. Dogs typically need between 12 to 14 hours of sleep per day. Establishing a consistent bedtime routine, including a final potty break and a cozy sleep spot, can help ensure restful nights. Also important — providing pets a place in their new home where they can retreat and find comfort, whether it's a crate, a bed, or a quiet room.



Pet owner patience is a must. Adjusting to their new home can take some four-legged friends a few weeks to a few months. This can be a challenging time for owners, but it's important to be patient with your furry friend during this transition period.



