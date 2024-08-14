How To Choose The Right Food For Your Pets

Choosing the right food for your furry friend is a crucial aspect of pet ownership. But the sheer volume of pet food products available can make it difficult to know which option is the right one for your household. Here are some tips from the Animal Humane Society:

1.Consider the specific nutritional needs of your pet.

Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning their bodies are specifically adapted to a meat-based diet. To thrive, felines require a diet rich in protein—around 40-45%—and high in fat. Unlike humans or dogs, cats lack the necessary enzymes to digest carbohydrates like grains efficiently.

Like humans, dogs are omnivores, meaning they can digest and benefit from food sources including meat and plant-based ingredients. Additionally, while dogs have a reputation for being carnivores, they actually require a balanced intake of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals for optimal health.

2. Look for AAFCO certification.

An easy way to check if your pet’s food is safe and healthy is to look for certification from The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). The AAFCO has strict guidelines governing the claims pet food companies can make on their labels to ensure transparency and accuracy in pet food labeling.

For instance, if a pet food is labeled as “beef,” it must contain at least 95% beef (excluding water). Similarly, a product claiming to be a combination of ingredients, such as “chicken and rice,” must contain a minimum of 95% of those specified ingredients.

3. Talk to your vet.

The specific nutritional needs of your pet can vary based on age, breed, and activity level.

Unsure about the best food for your furry friend?

For more information about choosing the right food for your pets, please contact

