Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates: Celebrating our Sweet Sixteen

At Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates, fitness should be fun and accessible for everyone, regardless of age or ability. This year marks our 16th anniversary at Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with all of you.

Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates was founded in 2008 by Mary Lou Savino, a licensed physical therapist, fitness instructor, and personal trainer. Starting with a handful of clients, she quickly gained a reputation for her personalized approach to fitness and her passion for helping people lead healthier lives.

Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates has expanded services to offer diverse fitness classes, Pilates, and personal training, along with massage, dry needling, and class IV light therapy. Our gym is terrific for those who prefer a membership where they can work out on their own. Most recently, we’ve included the Be Stretched Mobility Lab, providing clients with a comprehensive approach to flexibility and mobility.

Being fit is about being strong, healthy, and functional in your daily life. It means having the endurance to chase after your kids or grandkids, the flexibility to reach high shelves, and the balance to prevent falls as you age.

As we reflect on the past 16 years, we are grateful for our dedicated team of Physical Therapists, certified instructors, and personal trainers who have helped us grow into the dynamic integrated PT and fitness center we are today. We want to thank our loyal clients who have supported us over the years and continue to inspire us daily.

We invite you to the studio on August 15, 2024, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. to celebrate our Sweet Sixteen milestone with a toast and light hors d’oeuvres.

Join us during our anniversary celebration, or swing by the studio anytime to learn more about how the Be Fit Formula can work for you. Thank you for being part of our journey, and here’s to another 16 years!

Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates, LTD

4934 Main St.

Downers Grove, IL 60515

630-964-4008

www.befitpt.com

Be Fit Pilates Logo