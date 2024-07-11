Hedge Your Bet on Lupfer Landscaping

Stories about large corporations gobbling up their competitors is nothing new. But did you know the hottest sector in mergers and acquisitions is in your own backyard?

That’s right – many local landscaping companies you see around your neighborhood are being bought up by hedge funds and private equity firms. Tom Lupfer, former President of the Illinois Landscape Contractor Association (ILCA) and Founder of Lupfer Landscaping, shares his unique perspective on this industry trend and its impact on businesses and homeowners.

According to Tom, there’s a specific acquisition strategy impacting locally-owned residential landscaping companies that is cause for concern. “An investment company buys an established residential landscape business, removes the owner, but doesn’t replace them. Then they “standardize” the work, which means less customer service and limited knowledge about the land they’re cultivating,” Tom explained. “It’s this time of year when customers who are signed up with hedge fund-backed landscape companies are starting to become dissatisfied with their service because the lack of quality and attention to detail is starting to show.” And it’s about this time of year when those customers start calling Lupfer Landscaping to fix it, which Tom is happy to do.

“One reason we have a high customer satisfaction rate is because we believe in a personalized touch,” Tom said. “My customers work directly with me. That’s been our business model for more than 30 years, and it’s not going to change.”

When deciding who to hire for your landscaping needs, ask if the company is owner-operated. If the name on the truck doesn’t belong to the owner of the company, you may want to hedge your bet on a locally owned and operated landscaping firm like Lupfer Landscaping.

