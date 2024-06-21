Catholic Prayer App Hallow's CEO To Keynote September Plaid & Khaki Ball

During Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor Swift wasn’t the only celeb who caught the attention of viewers. Late in the Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the 49ers, Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie appeared in a commercial for Hallow, a Catholic app for prayer, meditation, music, and sleep.

That app was created by a team that included CEO Alex Jones, a Diocese of Joliet native, who admittedly fell away from his faith before finding his way through faith-based meditation.

That personal journey led Jones and his team to build Hallow in 2018 and watch it grow to the No. 1 prayer app worldwide, and one of the most downloaded apps of any genre.

Jones will talk about his journey, his faith, and prayer at the Westin Chicago Lombard on Saturday, Sept. 21, as the keynote speaker for the Diocese of Joliet’s Plaid and Khaki Ball – an annual fundraiser to help raise money to continue to aid all diocesan students in getting a faith-based education.

“The Catholic Education Foundation is honored to have Alex Jones as our keynote speaker for this year’s PKB,” said CEF Executive Director Jennifer Georgis. “It will be a wonderful opportunity for our guests to hear from the tech industry’s most talked about CEO, as he helps our modern world grow in their Catholic faith.”

The evening consists of dinner, raffles, and engagement with like-minded members of the diocese. There is a live auction with great items and experiences to bid on to help the students of the Diocese of Joliet.

“The Plaid and Khaki Ball is a great celebration of Catholic education that brings together people from throughout the Diocese of Joliet, while generating much-needed funds for scholarships for families who would not otherwise be able to attend Catholic school,” Georgis said.

Tickets for the 2024 Plaid and Khaki Ball are available now at: www.cefjoliet.org/get-involved/attend .

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo