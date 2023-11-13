Generac Backup Generators: Your Guardian Against Power Outages

A backup generator is a reliable safeguard against power outages, providing peace of mind and continuity of comfort and security for homeowners and businesses. The importance of a backup generator lies in its ability to automatically kick in during power disruptions, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to critical appliances and systems.

Done Rite Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing contractor that has served the La Grange and surrounding communities for over 60 years, is now partnering with Alternating Currents Corporation to install Generac generators. Powered by natural gas or liquid propane, Generac generators are designed to sit unobtrusively outside your home or business, much like a central air conditioning unit. Upon sensing a power outage, the generator springs into action within seconds, a feature that distinguishes this brand as an industry leader. This seamless transition not only protects sensitive electronic equipment from the dangers of power fluctuations, it also keeps essentials like heating, cooling, refrigeration, and lighting operational.

Generac’s standing as the preferred brand of homeowners is backed by their innovation in the field. As pioneers of the home backup generator category, Generac boasts a significant market share of eight out of ten homeowners who invest in backup power. Its Guardian Series® offers advanced features, such as remote monitoring through Mobile Link™ technology. This feature enables owners to monitor their generator’s status from anywhere in the world, adding a layer of convenience and control.

Generac’s backup generators are more than just a power source; they are a commitment to energy independence and security. With a Generac generator, one can expect a resilient, intelligent, and eco-conscious approach to backup power, reflecting a blend of innovation and reliability that stands ready to meet the challenges of any power outage.

For more information, or to schedule a free estimate, please contact:

Done Rite Plumbing

750 S. 12th Avenue

La Grange, IL 60525

Ph: 708-246-3658

www.doneriteplumbinginc.com

Done Rite Plumbing Sponsored logo