Tips for keeping your spring garden safe for pets

Do the warmer temperatures have you itching to get a jump start on gardening? For pet owners, it’s imperative to know that some spring plants and garden chemicals can be toxic. Here are some things to know to keep your furry friends safe:

1. Plants

The entire lily plant, including the stem, leaves, flowers, and pollen are high on the danger list, according to the Animal Poison Control Center (APCC). Cats are most at risk, as ingesting these items can result in severe kidney issues and even death. Plants that pose serious threats to both dogs and cats include tulips, hyacinths, and irises. Ingesting them can cause vomiting, diarrhea and drooling.

Other plants which are toxic to pets include daffodils and crocuses. The spring crocus, in particular, may cause gastrointestinal upset like vomiting, diarrhea and drooling if any part of the plant is eaten, while the fall crocus can cause more severe symptoms like excessive vomiting, diarrhea, liver and kidney damage, as well as possible bone marrow damage. Daffodil bulbs are especially toxic, and can cause vomiting, diarrhea and drooling. Additionally, if ingested in high amounts, all parts of the daffodil plant may cause depression, hypotension and even seizures in both dogs and cats.

2. Fertilizers

Unfortunately, some of the ingredients that make fertilizer effective also make it a danger to pets, according to the APCC. If ingested, dogs can experience vomiting, diarrhea, and in some cases, weakness or stiffness in their hind legs. Look for all-natural fertilizer options like bone meal, cornmeal, and cottonseed meal; these are great for the lawn and aren’t harmful to pets.

3. Insecticides

While insecticides can keep annoying bugs out of your garden, they can also be dangerous to pets if you aren’t following the label directions. To that end, the APCC recommends using caution when dealing with insect poisons and making sure the product has completely dried before exposing your pet to it.

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/