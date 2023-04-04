Celebrate Canine Fitness Month this April with these tips

Does the new season have you wanting to ‘spring’ into action?

In honor of April being Canine Fitness Month, celebrate by rounding up your furry friend and heading into the great outdoors.

Founded in 2017 by FitPaws, the purpose of Canine Fitness Month is to bring awareness to the growing and preventable issue of canine obesity and sedentarism.

“Just like humans, dogs benefit immensely from regular exercise and healthy diets,” according to the FitPaws website. “It may seem like a no-brainer, which it is, but most pet parents need gentle reminders ever so often. Exercise does wonders to meet our dogs’ physical and emotional needs.

Among others, canine fitness prevents diabetes and stress on joints due to obesity. Healthy dogs are happy dogs. By extension, that means their humans are happy too.”

Here are some tips from the American Kennel Club to keep your dog active and engaged:

1. Take a hike

Are there some new parks and trails in the area you’ve been meaning to explore? Now is the time to leash up your furry friend check them out.

2. Go swimming

According to the AKC, most dogs love the water, and swimming is great for dogs with joint problems, as it provides low-impact exercise. A life jacket can help your dog stay in the water longer for an optimum cardio workout.

3. Play fetch

The AKC recommends changing up the fetch routine by making your furry friend run uphill to retrieve a ball, or by tossing a ball into the water. Keep your furry friends on their toes by alternating between balls, Frisbees, or other prized toys.

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/