Celebrate your favorite pooch on National Dog Biscuit Day

What dog doesn’t look forward to a tasty treat? And this is the perfect time to indulge your furry friend’s craving in honor of National Dog Biscuit Day, also known as International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day, annually observed Feb. 23. Whether you go with store-bought or homemade treats, your pooch will enjoy the pampering.

Here are some easy pet-friendly recipes to try from the American Kennel Club:

1. Frozen Pumpkin Dog Treats

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

1 cup pumpkin puree.



Directions: Mix pumpkin and yogurt together in a bowl. Divide the mixture evenly into dog bone silicone molds and freeze for 24 hours. Pop the treats out of the mold and put into a freezer bag for storage.

2. Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup peanut butter (make sure it is Xylitol-free)

Directions: Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin and peanut butter and then stir in the flour and combine the mixture into a dough. Roll out the dough onto a floured surface and cut it into shapes with a dog bone cookie cutter. Place the treats half an inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 12 minutes.

3. Banana Pumpkin Dog Treats

Ingredients

3 cups whole wheat flour + extra for dusting counter

2 eggs

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 banana, mashed

Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix eggs, banana, and pumpkin together. Add flour and mix until all the flour is incorporated. Lightly dust the counter and a rolling pin with flour, then roll out dough to approximately 1/8″ and cut out treats. Lay on a baking sheet and bake for approximately 20 minutes. Cool completely before giving to your furry friend.

