The Importance of Early College Registration

For both new and returning students who are interested in attending college for Spring Semester, now is the time to begin planning and registering for classes. At Morton College in Cicero, Open Enrollment for its Spring Semester kicked off on November 7th, and will continue through January 2023.

“Our students are offered the opportunity to register early during our Open Enrollment period,” explained Blanca Jara, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Morton College. “This typically takes place two and a half months before the start of the Spring Semester.”

According to Jara, there are several benefits for students who register early. “The students avoid long lines, and they have a better opportunity to create their desired class schedule,” she said. “Registering early means you have a better chance to get into classes that fill up quickly. All in all, students who register early are fully prepared to begin the new semester.”

The faculty and staff at Morton College also benefit from students registering early. “It helps us to prepare the semester with additional resources and support for our college community,” added Jara. “There have been instances where we’ve been able to open additional sections of certain classes that were in high demand.”

If a student registers early and then has to change their plans, Jara recommends working with Morton College staff to work out any issues. “We encourage students to work with their Student Success Coach to plan their class schedule and get the support they need during their academic journey at MC,” she said. “If there is a change in plans, their Student Success Coach can best advise and support them. We always want to provide the best experience for our college community; we want our students to be fully prepared and to take advantage of the culture of care that we have established at Morton College.”

