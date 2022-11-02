How to Unclog a Shower Drain

Water backing up in the shower is a nuisance and can cause significant damage to your home if left unaddressed. The good news is that unclogging a shower drain is generally an easy fix that you can do yourself without having to call a plumber.

Step 1: Remove the Drain Cover

Assuming the drain cover is removable, take it off and clear any hair or debris that may be clogging the drain. This is usually the cause of a slow-draining shower.

Step 2: Pour Boiling Water Down the Drain

If hair and debris are not the issues, then the next best thing to do is to pour boiling water down the drain. This will help to break up any soap scum or other buildup that may be causing the drain to back up.

Step 3: Call a Plumber

If none of these methods work, then it’s time to call a professional plumber. They have specialized tools and equipment to quickly clear even the most stubborn clogs. In most cases, a plumber can unclog your drain in just a few minutes.

Preventing Clogged Showers

The best way to prevent clogged showers is to avoid hair and debris from going down the drain in the first place by using a hair catcher or drain screen. These devices will capture hair and debris before it has a chance to clog your drain. You should also avoid pouring grease or oil down the drain as these can cause clogs.

A clogged shower drain can be a real pain, but fortunately, it’s usually an easy problem to fix yourself. Follow the four steps outlined above, and you should have your drain flowing freely again. And if none of these methods work, don’t hesitate to call a professional plumber for assistance.

Call 24/7 Plumbing Sewer & Water at 877-977-8989 for all your clogged and damaged plumbing needs! We’re the Chicagoland area’s professional and reliable plumbing solutions.

Jay’s Plumbing: 24/7 Plumbing Sewer & Water

Flood Control Specialist

Glen Ellyn, IL