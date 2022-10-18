Lewis University Supports National Depression & Mental Health Awareness Month

October is National Depression Education and Awareness Month. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, depression is a common but serious mood disorder that affects how you feel, think, and handle daily activities.

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms can include persistent feelings of sadness or irritability, loss of interest in hobbies or activities you used to enjoy, weight gain or loss, sleeping too much or not being able to sleep, and more. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you must talk to your doctor about getting screened for depression.

If left untreated, depression can lead to severe problems such as substance abuse, job loss, financial difficulties, and even suicide. However, the good news is that depression is treatable. With proper diagnosis and treatment, most people with depression can get better and live healthy, productive lives.

Different types of treatments

Medication can be an effective treatment for some people with depression; however, it is essential to talk to your doctor about the potential risks and benefits before starting any medication.

Therapy can also be an effective treatment for depression; it can help you learn healthy coping skills and work through any underlying issues contributing to your depression.

Finally, self-care is also an essential part of treating depression. Eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and getting enough sleep are all vital self-care activities that can help improve your mood and overall health.

Lewis University - Clinical Mental Health Degree Program

Professionals prepare to make a difference through our accredited Clinical Mental Health Counseling Master’s Degree Program. You’ll develop the skills to counsel individuals, couples, families, and groups in various settings, including community mental health centers, hospitals, private practices, employee assistance programs, and social service agencies. Apply theory and research to your counseling practice as you develop a professional treatment style.

If you are interested in becoming a counselor and making a difference in the lives of others, our Clinical Mental Health Counseling Degree Program can help you reach your goals.

