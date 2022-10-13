Morton College Offers Financial Aid Kickoff in October

Financial aid can be an important part of a student’s strategy to pay for college. At Morton College in Cicero, help is available as students navigate the financial aid application process.

“The FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) becomes available each year on October 1st,” explained Carissa Davis, Director of Financial Aid for Morton College. “To help students get the application completed, we are offering assistance throughout October. It’s important to apply as early as possible to increase the chance of receiving all available funds.”

Morton College hosted a Financial Aid Kickoff on October 3rd, but weekly FAFSA workshops are available throughout October. “These workshops are available to all students,” added Davis. “We’ll assist with filling out the FAFSA and Alternative applications. Students can apply for the Federal Pell Grant, the Monetary Award Program (MAP), Direct Student Loans, and the Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (SEOG).” Workshops will be held October 18th, 19th, 25th, and 26th from 2 - 3:30 p.m.

The cost of education is one of the biggest challenges students face. “Applying for financial aid is the best way to fight these costs,” said Davis. “Even if a student doesn’t qualify for a free grant, they may be eligible for a student loan. Federal government education loans offer some of the best interest rates and payment plans, and a credit check is not required for students.”

Davis recommends that students begin online. “Our Morton College website has links to all the necessary state and federal websites to apply for these programs,” she said. “I encourage students to take advantage of the opportunity for assistance while representatives from Morton College and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission are here to help. These workshops will definitely benefit all students in applying for both federal aid and state grants, including our undocumented and transgender students.”

For more information, including workshop locations and necessary documentation, please contact Jazmyne Alzate at jazmyne.Alzate@morton.edu .

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu