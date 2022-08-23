Morton College Fitness Center Celebrates 3rd Anniversary!

In July 2019, Morton College debuted its brand new Fitness Center on campus. All through the month of July and into August, the Fitness Center staff is celebrating this milestone. “To celebrate, we are having various giveaways, including water bottles, smoothies, protein bars, gym bags, and free personal training sessions for our members,” explained Chris Wido, Director of Fitness and Nutrition for Morton College. “All members are welcome to attend and celebrate with us!”

Morton College’s Fitness Center offers state-of-the-art equipment, including Expresso Bikes and Precor Cardio equipment. “The Precor equipment offers the capability to create a free account that tracks your workout progress and allows you to watch Netflix and access Spotify, along with other streaming services,” said Wido. “We also feature Morton College-branded machines and free weights, and have certified fitness trainers on staff to assist all our members with their health and wellness goals. We offer personal training, as well as group training utilizing MyZone heart rate monitors to track workout levels and progress.” The Fitness Center also offers various monthly challenges and events throughout the year to engage members and keep them excited about their workouts. Whether you’re looking to slim down, increase your strength, meet new friends, or just try something new, the Fitness Center will be a nice option for you.

The Morton College Fitness Center is free for all District 527 residents, as well as Morton College students and employees.

“The Fitness Center has been a fantastic addition to Morton College,” said Wido. “It’s one of the many ways we can give back to the community that has supported Morton College, and we want to share this terrific facility with as many District 527 residents as possible. We truly have something for everyone, and no matter where you’re at in your fitness journey, our staff is friendly, encouraging, and here to help.”

For more information, including open hours, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu