Pelvic floor rehab with physical therapy

Do you struggle with urinary incontinence?

Pelvic floor physical therapy can help. Stress urinary incontinence is one of many pelvic floor disorders that are treatable with physical therapy.

Pelvic floor rehabilitation at Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates in Downers Grove involves education, supervised exercise, and hands-on approaches in a professional and private setting.

Each person is different. But, at the end of treatment, pelvic floor patients experience better flexibility, strength and control over their pelvic muscles and have normalized bowel and bladder function. Patients can return to exercising as they desire, too!

With physical therapy, patients see an increase in pelvic and core strength for other activities, and improved pelvic alignment and postural support.

Treatment can help decrease pain, and allow you to laugh, work, walk, cough and sneeze without worry!

The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) created a committee in 1977 to address women’s health and treat symptoms related to incontinence, pelvic pain, pain with intercourse, urinary urgency/frequency and tailbone pain. Specialists in women’s pelvic health treat women before, during, and after pregnancy.

Postpartum care is another aspect of pelvic floor physical therapy. It should extend well beyond 12 weeks post-natal. Women of all ages can experience pelvic floor issues. Be Fit therapists are here to evaluate and treat patients whenever symptoms occur.

Pelvic rehab may include manual/hands-on therapy, pain management techniques, stretching, strengthening and education. Therapy is done in a private treatment room.

There are several conditions that can benefit from pelvic rehab. Prenatal, perinatal and postpartum issues like diastasis recti as well as stress incontinence, post-surgical issues, lower back or tailbone pain and other pelvic floor disorders can be treated with pelvic therapy.

Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates Ltd: 4934 Main St. Downers Grove, IL 60515, 630.964.4008, www.befitpt.com