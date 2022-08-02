Should I get another pet?

Could your household use a second furry friend? Here are some tips to keep in mind if you are thinking about becoming a multi-pet household:

1. Assess your household

Veterinarians recommend thinking about what type of furry friend will fit in with your family’s existing lifestyle. Ask yourself these questions: do you have enough space in your home or yard for another pet? Can you and your family members manage walks and outdoor exercise for two dogs? Is the new pet’s temperament compatible with your first pet’s personality? Do you travel a lot with your original dog? If so, can you manage an extra canine companion in a hotel or an alternative accommodation? Additionally, look at your budget to make sure you can afford food, veterinary care, and other necessities for two pets.

2. Allow your pets to acclimate

While you want your pets to be the best of friends, it may not happen right away. Pet experts recommend introducing the dogs to each other in a neutral space such as a park or on a walk to avoid territorial aggression. And make sure to spend some extra time with your first pet who may need a little more attention and reassurance while transitioning to a multi-pet household.

3. Acknowledge positive interactions

When you see a behavior you like, immediately encourage it with a reward such as a treat, praise or petting. Your pets will then associate the good behavior with the reward. It’s also important to be consistent. To that end, trainers suggest making sure everyone in your household is using the same commands and reward system.

