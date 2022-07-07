Water safety tips for dogs around pools, lakes and ponds

Do your pets enjoy the water as much as you do in the summer season? Here are some waterside safety tips pet parents should keep in mind:

1. Make sure to supervise at all times

Don’t take your eyes off your pets when they are in the water as they can inhale a large amount of water into their lungs in a short amount of time.

If you have a backyard swimming pool, you may have installed a safety cover to keep out leaves and debris. But pool covers can be a safety hazard if your pet falls in and slips beneath the cover, according to the ASPCA. To that end, only let your four-legged friends in or around sources of water when you can keep a close eye on them.

2. Purchase a life vest

All four-legged friends who are going to be spending time in the water should wear a life vest to stay afloat, according to the ASPCA.

When choosing a vest, the American Kennel Club recommends looking for these features: a built-in handle on top of it for easy retrieval of your furry friend if necessary; a D-ring so you can attach a leash; and be bright in color or have a reflective strip to make it easier to spot your pet in the water.

3. Be aware of potential pet hazards

While lakes and ponds can be great places to take a dip and cool off, they can also expose pets to toxins such as the blue-green algae which grow in the summer months and can cause gastrointestinal issues, according to the ASPCA. Those blue-green algae cells can also stick to a pet’s fur and be ingested when the animal cleans itself, according to the ASPCA. Make sure to rinse your pets thoroughly with fresh water after they’ve been swimming in any body of water.