Morton College Offers Weekly 4-Day STEAM Camps June 27 - July 28!

Morton College will offer its popular weekly 4-day summer STEAM camps for children ages 6-12 from June 27 - July 28, 2022. Camps will be held on Morton College’s campus, Monday through Thursday each week, from 8 a.m. to noon.

There are three ways to register: via email at admissions@morton.edu , online at http://web-adv.morton.edu (select Community Service Self-Service), or in person in the Admission & Registration Office Building B, 1st floor.

“The STEAMers camp at Morton College provides a safe, fun, and active environment on campus, in which young learners ages 6 to 12 develop new skills, self-esteem, and friendships,” explained Irina Cline, Director of Community and Continuing Education for Morton College. “STEAM programming focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. Science activities, arts and crafts, theater programming, and outdoor play are included in the engaging daily curriculum.” STEM has been a very fast-growing sector for employment over the past several decades, and continues to expand as advances in science and technology are discovered.

Children will engage with their peers in structured and fun projects and activities. “The kids will be able to expand their interest in science, and perhaps begin a career awareness process,” added Cline. “They will be able to be on the college campus and interact with our faculty and staff. This experience will be a building block toward their future vision of themselves as a college-bound student. It’s never too early to plant these seeds.”

According to Cline, this summer the camp will include additional art activities, such as music, poetry, and ceramics. Campers are invited to participate in Morton College’s brand new STEM Center activities and work closely with Morton College Science faculty.

Campers can participate in one weekly camp, multiple weeks, or all five weeks. For more information about Morton College’s summer STEAMers camps, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu