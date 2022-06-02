Travel tips to keep your pets safe on the road this summer

Does the summer season and lure of the open road have you wanting to plan a trip that includes your furry friends? Here are some tips for a pet-friendly driving vacation:

1. Keep them contained

During the ride, it’s safest to keep your pet in the backseat in a well-ventilated crate or carrier. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the crate should be large enough for your pet to stand, sit, lie down and turn around, as well as secured and strapped in so it won’t slide or shift in the event of an abrupt stop. Additionally, stopping for gas is an inevitability on road trips. And because gas stations are generally high-traffic areas, pet owners should make sure their furry friends are secured before stopping the car to prevent them from jumping out unexpectedly. Pets should also wear their collars and ID tag at all times.

2. Assemble a pet-friendly travel kit

The kit should include food and treats, a bowl, leash, plastic bags, any required medication, water, and first aid supplies. The ASPCA recommends packing your pet’s favorite toy or pillow to give him or her a sense of familiarity.

3. Don’t leave your pet unattended

Animals should never be left alone in a parked vehicle as they can quickly become dehydrated or develop heat stroke. The temperature inside a vehicle can rise almost 20º Fahrenheit in just 10 minutes, and almost 30º F in 20 minutes, according to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation. At one hour, a vehicle’s inside temperature can be more than 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature.

Cedar Lane Kennels: 6901 Dunham Road : Downers Grove, IL 60516 : 630.969.1198 : https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/



