Stop spending entertainment dollars in Chicago until steps are taken to reduce crime

There has been a barrage of violent criminal acts taking place in Chicago and suburban Cook County, but I am going to focus on what is occurring in Chicago these days.

Like many of you, I would travel to Chicago often for entertainment, plays, hotel stays and dinners. However, for me, and I suspect for you as well, that has not happened in a long time. I am sure at this point you do not even have to ask why.

I can tell you from serving as police chief in Riverside for 13 years, and being a police officer for more than 37 years, the only way Chicago is going to take any positive action on public safety is if we stop spending our hard-earned money there. Politicians will notice the loss of tourism and tax dollars due to crime, as well as the loss of the city’s positive image as a safe destination.

Without question, suburban residents throughout the state travel to Chicago for its nightlife and entertainment although, I suspect, not anymore. I am suggesting that we stop spending our money and traveling to the Chicago until changes in public safety are made.

You must have read in the Chicago newspapers or heard on TV or radio reports about the continual violence Chicago is experiencing. This past month, there was a drive-by shooting in the Loop where offenders shot up an entire block. In downtown Chicago there have been robberies, homicides, carjackings, retail theft takeovers and purse snatchings, just to mention a few. And it occurs every day.

Despite these violent crimes in Chicago’s downtown area, city leaders in 2022 did little to combat it.

It truly demonstrates how bad policing is in Chicago and the nation. You may ask why. It is absolutely because of poor police leadership, low public support, low – extremely low – political support and the constant rhetoric of “a society without police” that goes on throughout the nation.

Chicago has taken some steps to reduce crime, but they are not sufficient. Simply putting police officers on every corner and increasing uniformed police presence in downtown Chicago is a positive step forward, but it is not the overall answer. These steps should not only involve police, but also prosecutors, judges, the juvenile court system, school administrators and, most important, parents.

If you have not noticed the explosion of juvenile crime in Chicago, you are not dealing with reality. It is routine that younger teens are committing homicides, robberies, carjackings and a host of other violent crimes. Recently, an 11-year-old was arrested for an extremely violent carjacking at gunpoint. If you do not think this starts at home, you are wrong. Yes, even parents need to be held accountable.

So I ask you to do what you can to not spend your hard-earned money in Chicago when city leaders are doing little to reduce violent criminal acts. Believe me, Chicago relies on suburban dollars to help fund everything in its budget from police, public works, paving of streets and putting dollars back into the entertainment zones.

Until you can drive into Chicago or take the train and walk down the Magnificent Mile without fear of a drive-by shooting, stabbing or being the victim of a violent strong-arm robbery, just spend your money elsewhere. Once you do, change will occur.