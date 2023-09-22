100 years in the books. Wheaton library to celebrate centennial anniversary

The Wheaton Public Library is celebrating its 100-year anniversary as a tax-supported city public library this fall. During the month of October, an exhibit focusing on the library’s history will be featured in the library’s Arts & Culture Center, including a comprehensive timeline and historical artifacts.

On Oct. 14, the library will host a Cheers to 100 Years celebration event in the library from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 and the event is 21 and over. Tickets include appetizers by Angeli’s, wine and craft beer by Tasting deVine and music by jazz ensemble Beyond Standard. All attendees will receive a special celebration gift.

Present and past residents are encouraged to share their favorite memory of the library via the library’s website or social media accounts to be shared with the community. The library is also hosting several 1920s and jazz-themed programs which are free and open to the public.

For more information and to purchase Cheers to 100 Years tickets, visit wheatonlibrary.org/cheers.