Mobile Museum of Tolerance visits Elmhurst library

A traveling mobile education center aimed at spreading the message of human rights through lessons from historical figures has arrived at the Elmhurst Public Library.

Called The Mobile Museum of Tolerance, the library will host the bus through July 13 at the east end of the library parking lot, 125 S. Prospect Ave.

The MMOT is a one-of-a-kind educational initiative through the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization that works to combat hate, anti-Semitism, racism and terrorism. The center is named for Holocaust survivor Simon Wiesenthal.

MMOT’s goal is to inspire and empower people of all ages and backgrounds to raise their voices and combat anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, hate, and intolerance and to promote human dignity, according to a news release.

Library officials are excited about the initiative.

“We wanted to host the museum as a new way to provide more diverse programs and exhibits to the community, which is a key part of the library’s strategic plan,” said Jez Layman, the adult and teen programming coordinator at the Elmhurst Public Library. “We invited MMOT to partner with us in order to bring a new experience that encourages both lifelong learning and connecting with others, all of which are core values held by both institutions.”

Special events about civil rights, the Anne Frank Story, the power of ordinary people, and digital media literacy will be presented.

The Anne Frank Story workshop, for instance, includes the viewing of an immersive short film about the life of Anne Frank as well as a discussion on the Holocaust, anti-Semitism and resistance. Stereotypes, racism and prejudice are defined and discussed in an age-appropriate manner. The workshop is geared toward students in sixth through eighth grade.

“I hope community members will take advantage of the MMOT, through both the open hours and scheduled presentations, to learn about important moments in U.S. history, such as the civil rights movement, and find ways to create a more accepting, diverse, and kinder world going forward by discussing how to deal with issues such as online harassment and bullying,” Layman said.

Resources such as the MMOT are “valuable,” she said.

“Because they raise marginalized voices, teach about our past and how it affects us today, and foster a sense of community,” Layman said.

The mobile education center will be open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday. For a full schedule of hours and descriptions of presentations, visit https://elmhurstpubliclibrary.org/mobile-museum-of-tolerance/.