Lombard Garden Club offers scholarships

The Lombard Garden Club announced that applications for its 2023 college scholarships are now being accepted.

The club will offer three scholarships of $2,000 each to Lombard residents who are high school seniors, home-schooled students or students currently enrolled in a college program, a news release stated.

Criteria include being a Lombard resident who is pursuing a career related to horticulture, ecology, landscape design, agriculture, environmental conservation, botany, forestry or related fields. The students must have a “C” average or better, verified by a transcript. Participation in extracurricular activities is encouraged.

The applicant needs to provide two letters of recommendation from teachers or school counselors. The student also is requested to include a statement of career goals.

Information may be sent to Rita Gronemeyer, Lombard Garden Club, P.O. Box 885, Lombard, IL 60148 by the deadline of March 22.

Local high schools and College of DuPage have been provided with additional information. The scholarship coordinator at a school may assist students in applying for the scholarship.

The Lombard Garden Club is an award-winning, 97-year-old organization that promotes an interest in gardening and the beautification of the landscape in the community. The club welcomes fellow gardeners who enjoy learning opportunities and the company of others. For information, visit www.lombardgardenclub.org.