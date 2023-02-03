DuPage League of Women Voters and Cantigny to present speaker on election reform

Cantigny Park and the League of Women Voters will present their next Civic Awareness Series program via Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 9.

Jim Slusher from the Daily Herald Editorial Board will lead a discussion about ideas for election reform, a news release stated. To receive a link to the free online program, register at Cantigny.org.

Recently, the Daily Herald ran a series of editorials focusing on a variety of election issues that have not gotten much attention in the news or public policy discussions in Illinois. The goal was to spark discussion and consider the ways people select candidates and make decisions through the ballot box. People can join a discussion about possible reforms that have not been examined closely and that might lead to restored faith in elections.

Slusher, assistant managing editor for opinion and administration, oversees the Daily Herald’s editorial writing, selection of syndicated columns and cartoons and letters to the editor for the opinion page.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. Learn more at my.lwv.org. Cantigny Park, a 500-acre estate in Wheaton, is part of the Chicago-based Robert R. McCormick Foundation. For information, visit Cantigny.org.