Wheaton picks new fire chief from Wilmette

Wheaton has hired a new fire chief.

Robert Brill will succeed retired Chief Bill Schultz. Brill is currently the deputy fire chief in Wilmette. Before his 20-plus-year career in the fire service, Brill was a Palatine police officer.

“The city of Wheaton is a very desirable community to work and live in, so being asked to join their leadership team was an opportunity I am excited to accept,” Brill said in a written statement Friday. “As fire chief, I look forward to leading this group of dedicated professionals as we continue our mission of delivering the high-quality service expected by our residents and visitors.”

Brill will be sworn in at a Wheaton City Council meeting on Jan. 17.

In a statement, City Manager Michael Dzugan said Brill’s “extensive experience will make him a great fit to lead this outstanding department.”

Schultz retired in July after 34 years of firefighting. He began his career in the south suburbs and joined the Wheaton department as a battalion chief in 2003.

