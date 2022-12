Firefighters from Wheaton and surrounding communities needed about 20 minutes Tuesday to extinguish a residential fire in the 200 block of South Morgan Avenue.

The occupants were not home at the time of the fire, which firefighters responded to at about 12:45 p.m., authorities said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury but did not require transport to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but does not appear to be suspicious in nature. Damage estimates are unavailable.