Montini gives two students Mother Teresa Award for Campus Ministry

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard congratulates this year’s Mother Teresa Award for Campus Ministry recipients from the class of 2022. The recipients, seniors Julia Moran and James Stiso, were informed of the honor on May 20, during the Lasallian high school’s Founder’s Day Ceremony.

“Each year, these esteemed awards recognize Bronco students who have devoted themselves to God by working in the Lasallian tradition to serve others and to build a heritage of faith in our community,” Montini Catholic President Jim Segredo stated in a news release. “Julia and James have a strong commitment to our Catholic faith and Lasallian mission. Each has exemplified Christ-centered leadership qualities throughout their time here at Montini, and they have truly inspired us all.”

Both seniors were peer ministers and members of Montini Catholic’s Lasallian Youth Club. Both also served as leaders of Montini’s Kairos Retreat this year. Stiso represented Montini as a student ambassador his senior year, and was awarded the Lasallian Student of Faith Award while a student at St. Joseph High School (as a junior).

Mother Teresa was the founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity, a Roman Catholic congregation of women dedicated to helping the poor. Considered one of the 20th century’s greatest humanitarians, she was canonized as Saint Teresa of Calcutta in 2016.