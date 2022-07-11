Wheaton police investigating residential burglary

Wheaton police are investigating residential burglary that reportedly took place Saturday night in the 0-100 block of Muirfield Circle.

Homeowners told police that an unknown subject wearing all black with a black ski mask shattered their glass back door and entered the house. One of the homeowners confronted the suspect at the top of the stairs, and the suspect immediately fled down the stairs and exited the house in an unknown direction, police said.

Wheaton police ask residents in the area of Muirfield Circle to check their security cameras and video doorbells for anything unusual that may assist with the investigation. Police also ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Patti Potter at ppotter@wheaton.il.us, or at 630-260-2059.

The Wheaton Police Department reminds residents to call 911 when observing suspicious persons or vehicles. In addition, residents are encouraged to trim bushes/trees around their houses to discourage burglars from using them as hiding places.

Check exterior lighting for broken bulbs, dirty light covers and insufficient coverage. Repair, replace, clean and or install additional lights.