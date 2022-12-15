Six newly elected DuPage County Board members -- four of them Democrats -- will serve two years in office.

Term lengths for all 18 board members were determined by a lottery Tuesday. Every seat was up for election in November because of redistricting.

The board members drawing 2-year terms are Cindy Cronin Cahill, an Elmhurst Republican in District 1; Liz Chaplin, a Downers Grove Democrat in District 2; Lucy Chang Evans, a Naperville Democrat in District 3; Lynn LaPlante, a Glen Ellyn Democrat in District 4; Patty Gustin, a Naperville Republican in District 5; and Greg Schwarze, a Carol Stream Democrat in District 6.

The remaining board members will serve 4-year terms. Democrats hold 11 of the 18 board seats.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221214/dupage-county-board-member-terms-determined