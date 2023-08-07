Back-to-school basics: Glen Ellyn School District 41

New Student Registration in Glen Ellyn School School District 41 will be held from noon-7 p.m. Aug. 8.

All schools will be open for registration to accept new student registration paperwork. New student registration starts online, more information can be found here.

Elementary school teacher assignments, bus information and Hadley Junior High schedules will be released in Skyward Family Access on Aug. 21. All registration fees and/or payment arrangements must be completed in order to obtain this information.

The elementary school meet and greet will be held Aug. 22 (afternoon times to be determined.

The first day of student attendance for grades K-8 is Aug. 23. The First Day of attendance for PreK/EC is Aug. 28.

Check out the official 2023-24 school year calendar: ENGLISH, SPANISH

Preparing your child with the right supplies is a great first step to ensure student success. Find your school supply list below.

Abraham Lincoln

Ben Franklin

Churchill

Forest Glen