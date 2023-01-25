District 87 fills board vacancy

The Glenbard District 87 Board of Education on Monday approved the appointment of Rosemarie Montanez of Glendale Heights to fill the board vacancy created by the passing of Mireya Vera. Montanez will fill the term through the 2025 election.

Montanez is a housing director for Community Housing Advocacy & Development (CHAD), a nonprofit property management company in Wheaton. Her daughter attends Glenbard North, and her son is a graduate of Glenbard North.

Montanez served in the PTO at Pheasant Ridge School for four years, including two years as PTO president. She also served in the PTO at Americana School for two years.