Woodridge Dist. 68 appoints new junior high dean of students

The Woodridge School District 68 Board of Education unanimously appointed Alisa Zawodny as the new dean of students at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School, effective immediately.

The appointment was made at the board’s regular meeting on July 25, a news release stated.

Zawodny has been with Woodridge School District 68 since 2018 as an instructional coach at Willow Creek Elementary School. She also has served as a principal intern and special education extended school year administrator. Prior to joining Woodridge 68, she was a fourth-grade teacher at ACERO Charter School Network in Chicago, and began her career at Cartwright School District 83 in Phoenix.

“We are so excited to welcome Alisa to our Jefferson family,” Justin Warnke, principal at Thomas Jefferson Junior High, stated in the release. “Alisa is a relationship-focused educator who believes in holding students to high academic and behavioral expectations. The experience that she has acquired during her teaching and coaching career has shaped her as a professional, and will ensure her success as a dean. Her expertise in instructional practices, proven success with classroom management, and knowledge of building a brain-friendly learning environment will truly benefit our students, staff and community. I am excited to have the opportunity to serve alongside and learn from Alisa.”

Zawodny earned a master of arts in school leadership from Concordia University Chicago, a master of arts in educational leadership K-12 from Northern Arizona University, and a bachelor of science in elementary education K-5 from Eastern Michigan University.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue working as a school leader within the Woodridge community,” Zawodny said in the release. “While I will miss the Willow Creek team, I am eager to support our junior high-aged students in the days to come. I am most looking forward to creating new relationships among families, students and staff members at Jefferson Junior High.”