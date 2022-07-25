Glen Ellyn pastor appointed to Glenbard District 87 school board

The Rev. James Shannon, pastor at Peoples Community Church in Glen Ellyn and a former public school teacher, will fill a vacant school board seat in Glenbard High School District 87.

Shannon replaces Judith Weinstock, a retired district teacher who stepped down during her third term. The rest of the school board appointed Shannon to fill the post until the seat is up for election in April 2023.

Shannon served for 25 years for the Leadership Council for Metropolitan Open Communities, a fair housing organization. He also worked in management for several large corporations.

Shannon was baptized by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at age 12 and found his own pastoral calling in 1986.

He has a bachelor of science degree from Tennessee State University in Nashville; a master’s degree in public administration from Roosevelt University in Chicago; and a master’s in divinity and doctorate in ministry degrees, both from Northern Seminary in Lombard.

