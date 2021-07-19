Wheaton District 200 parents demand face masks be mandatory in schools

Some Wheaton Community Unit School District 200 parents are outraged the district has decided to make masks optional for the upcoming school year.

Parents say they are especially concerned for all the elementary students 11 years old and younger who are not eligible for the vaccine. The district contains several elementary schools.

“We all have sacrificed, we need to do our part in the last few months to continue to protect everyone until the option is available for school-aged children,” said Jill Caballero, parent.

Superintendent Jeff Schuler emailed a statement. It read in part, “District 200 is very cognizant of the CDC guidance and continues to prioritize student safety in our back to school planning, as we have done over the last 12 months.”