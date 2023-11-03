Civic Awareness Series continues Nov. 16 with update from DuPage County State’s Attorney

Cantigny, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, invites the public to its next Civic Awareness Series program at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin will present an update on public safety and discuss the county’s restorative justice programs. He will cover the SAFE-T Act’s implications for the criminal justice system, including pre-trial provisions of the act which became Illinois law in September.

The free presentation is in-person and online. Registration is not required for the program at the Cantigny Park Visitors Center, and parking is complimentary. Online viewers should register at Cantigny.org to receive a Zoom link.

Berlin has been a prosecutor for 36 years, beginning his career in 1987 as an assistant state’s attorney in Cook County. In 2004. He joined the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office as deputy chief of the office’s juvenile division. He was appointed DuPage County State’s Attorney in December 2010 and elected to full four-year terms in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Berlin earned the Illinois State Crime Commission’s State’s Attorney of the Year Award in 2013, and in 2020, the Illinois Chiefs of Police Association named him Public Official of the Year.

He is a frequent lecturer on a variety of criminal justice issues and has testified before the Illinois Senate Criminal Law Committee and Illinois House Judiciary Committee on numerous criminal justice bills.