DuPage County residents may begin early voting Thursday

DuPage County voters may cast their paper ballots in the 2023 Consolidated Election starting Thursday when the county’s early voting location opens at the DuPage County Fairgrounds (Building 5), 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton.

The building located adjacent to County Farm Road, east of the county’s Government Administration buildings. Doors to voting at the fairgrounds open at 8 a.m. DuPage County now features 100% paper ballots on new voting equipment for both early voting and Election Day. Beginning March 20, early voting will expand to 20 locations throughout DuPage County. Hours for Early Voting at the Fairgrounds are:

Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - February 23 – March 17

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – noon - February 25 – March 18

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. - March 20 – April 3

Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 25 – April 2

“Mayors, city councils and school boards are among the important local offices on the ballot in the consolidated election,” DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said in a news release. “I encourage voters to take advantage of the opportunity to have a say in how their own communities are governed.”

Voters can find a complete guide to all early voting locations and dates, as well as information about voting by mail on the clerk’s election website.