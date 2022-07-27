DuPage County Fair returns with talent show, 4-H shows, music and more

There will be plenty of entertainment, animals, food, exhibits and carnival rides at the three-day DuPage County Fair on July 29-31.

The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at the DuPage County Event Center and Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton.

Rustic Vintage Fair is partnering with the DuPage County Fair for a three-day market featuring one-of-a-kind items and vintage finds.

Cool off from the heat with a watermelon-eating contest at 3 p.m. Saturday on the west lawn, followed by a karaoke contest with cash prizes from 4 to 6 p.m. in Building 1.

The Talent Contest returns at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the Expo building No. 1. There will be two age divisions: junior for ages 14 or younger and senior for ages 15 to 21. There will be cash prizes for the top three places in each division: $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third place.

Also on Sunday, there will be a pie-eating contest at 3 p.m. on the west lawn.

Every day, there will be sheep herding demonstrations at 2 and 6 p.m. in the Butterfly Garden Lawn.

The DuPage County 4-H shows and exhibits will feature livestock, dairy goats, sheep, swine, rabbits and poultry, as well as general projects such as floral design, needlecraft, arts & crafts, fine arts, photography, sewing, collections, and foods. The awards ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Live music in the beer garden will open with Sammy and the Knights, the Winfield-based band known for playing rock ‘n’ roll for charity, at 6 p.m. and FUZE Band, a Santana tribute band, at 8 p.m.

On Saturday in the beer garden, Lake Effect, an eight-piece band, will take the stage at 2 p.m., followed by saxophonist Lucas Sanor at 4 p.m. and Bob McGuire at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., Cap-N-Funk and The Groove Train from Palatine will close out the Saturday shows with a blend of rock and pop with some funk.

On Sunday, the Baydrifter Band returns with its mix of tropical rock and country music at 2 p.m. The New Odyssey Guy plays adult contemporary, yacht rock, country, and music from across the decades on 10 different musical instruments at 4 p.m.

The fair wraps up with the Two Beer Tommy Band, the St. Charles-based band playing modern, classic country, and rock, at 6 p.m.

Fair admission is $10 for ages 13 or older; $5 for kids ages 3 to 12 and seniors 62 or older; free for active military personnel with an ID and kids ages 2 or younger.

A Mega Pass for $30 includes admission and carnival rides for any one day at the fair. Online ticket sales end on July 28 at 11:59 p.m.

The DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds are located just northeast of Roosevelt and County Farm roads, directly east of the DuPage County Complex. Enter through the county complex.

For information, visit dupagecountyfair.org.