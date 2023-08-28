District 99 to hold 4 community forums

Community High School District 99 leaders invite you to spend an evening with them to learn more about a variety of district topics and priorities, tour areas of the schools, provide feedback and ask questions about issues that impact all students. Board member attendance and session locations will rotate throughout the year.

All sessions will be held from 6:30-8 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Downers Grove North High School

Nov. 29 at Downers Grove South High School

Feb. 21 at Downers Grove North High School

April 16 at Downers Grove South High School

The district welcomes and encourages open communication because board members and administrators believe that it ultimately benefits students and the community. The school board invites you to attend a board of education workshop or business meeting. Please note the protocol for addressing the board.

The district asks that students, parents, community members and staff submit their comments and questions for the school board through the superintendent, who will then notify the board. Or you may choose to: