August 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

District 99 to hold 4 community forums

By Shaw Local News Network
Downers Grove North High School.

(Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Community High School District 99 leaders invite you to spend an evening with them to learn more about a variety of district topics and priorities, tour areas of the schools, provide feedback and ask questions about issues that impact all students. Board member attendance and session locations will rotate throughout the year.

All sessions will be held from 6:30-8 p.m.

  • Sept. 12 at Downers Grove North High School
  • Nov. 29 at Downers Grove South High School
  • Feb. 21 at Downers Grove North High School
  • April 16 at Downers Grove South High School

The district welcomes and encourages open communication because board members and administrators believe that it ultimately benefits students and the community. The school board invites you to attend a board of education workshop or business meeting. Please note the protocol for addressing the board.

The district asks that students, parents, community members and staff submit their comments and questions for the school board through the superintendent, who will then notify the board. Or you may choose to:

Downers GroveWoodridge
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois