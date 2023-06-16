District 58 names two new assistant principals, administrator

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board of Education unanimously approved three appointments to administrative positions during its June 12 meeting.

Kelly Novotny was appointed as the new assistant principal at Herrick Middle School, and Danielle Bongiorno as the new assistant principal at O’Neill Middle School, according to a news release. They will begin July 27. Additionally, Michelle Kovar was appointed manager of business services, and will begin July 1.

“Ms. Novotny is an accomplished educator, committed to the students and school community of Herrick Middle School,” Superintendent Kevin Russell said in the release. During multiple rounds of interviews, “the interview teams described her as an effective leader who has built strong relationships with students, colleagues and families.”

Novotny is a longtime English language arts teacher at Herrick, and serves as chair of the ELA department at Herrick. The new position was created because of Herrick’s larger enrollment, and to be equitable between the two middle schools, according to the release.

“I am honored to continue and strengthen the partnership with the amazing students, staff and families of Herrick,” she said. “I want to thank the administration and the board of education for this incredible opportunity.”

She lives in Woodridge with her husband, Rod, and two stepchildren.

“Ms. Bongiorno brings to the team a wealth of knowledge on instructional practices, particularly in math,” Russell said. “The interview teams described her as a strong leader who is committed to building very positive relationships. She will be an asset to the O’Neill community.”

She has been a math teacher at Glen Crest Middle School in Community Consolidated School District 89 for the past 10 years. She also has been a team leader and facilitator of parent groups to foster home-school partnerships within the school community.

“I am excited to serve the DG58 community,” Bongiorno said. “I look forward to the opportunity to build partnerships with parents, staff and the community to ensure that students have the opportunity to thrive at O’Neill Middle School and as future learners. As a community member, I know that Downers Grove is a special area that prides itself on providing students with the best opportunities to excel.”

Bongiorno lives in Downers Grove with her husband, Tony, and two children.

Kovar is an experienced leader with skills in business management, improving business processes and strong customer service experience, the release stated. She has served as student accounts/operation manager with Algonquin-based Community School District 300.

“She brings a lot of experience and knowledge about financial processes and school finance operations,” Russell said. “Interview teams described her as a problem solver who has a history of positive customer service.”

“Building on my previous 10 years of experience from a larger K-12 district, I look forward to joining the DG58 team and working with dedicated leaders who continue to invest district resources to positively impact the student experience,” Kovar said.