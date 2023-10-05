Pre-trial release denied for man charged with leading police chief on high-speed chase

Pre-trial release was denied for a Cook County man accused of leading Wood Dale Police Chief Chief Zito on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Angelo Martinez, 28, of the 3500 block of E. Frontage Road, Rolling Meadows, appeared at First Appearance Court this morning charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including reckless driving and driving while license suspended, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Oct. 3, at approximately 8:05 a.m., Zito observed a silver Dodge Dart, later determined to be driven by Martinez, allegedly driving recklessly, almost striking other motorists on Interstate 390, the release stated.

As Martinez exited I-390 onto Wood Dale Road, Zito activated his emergency lights and siren at which time Martinez allegedly accelerated away from him. Martinez allegedly continued driving away from Zito reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph and ignored stop signs at Lively Boulevard and South Thorndale Avenue and Lively Boulevard and North Thorndale Avenue, according to the release.

Martinez allegedly disobeyed red lights at Wood Dale Road and South Thorndale Avenue and at Wood Dale Road and Devon Avenue. Zito terminated pursuit out of safety concerns. A short time later, Martinez allegedly crashed into another vehicle in Elk Grove Village. Through the course of their investigation, police later identified Martinez as the alleged driver of the Dart, the release stated.

“During the past week, we have seen yet another concerning increase in the number of motorists fleeing from police,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Berlin said in the release. “Judge Dieden’s order to hold Mr. Martinez pre-trial sends the message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of dangerous behavior that poses a threat not only to the driver, but also puts the police officers involved and motoring public at great risk.”

“The alleged reckless conduct of the accused demonstrates that he has no concern for the safety of the public or law enforcement officers,” Zito said in the release. “The Wood Dale Police Department has seen a significant increase from traffic violators and criminals who believe they will escape by attempting to flee from law enforcement. This is simply not the case and the Wood Dale Police Department will continue to work together with surrounding law enforcement agencies, and utilize the available law enforcement technologies, to bring all who commit crimes in the City of Wood Dale to justice.

Martinez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18 for arraignment.