High-speed chase in West Chicago leads to Algonquin man’s arrest

Bond was set at $150,000 over the weekend for an Algonquin man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Germaine Sharpe, 48, of the 2300 block of Dawson Lane, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 1:03 a.m. Aug. 19, West Chicago police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly driven by Sharpe for traveling 62 mph in a 45-mph-zone.

During the traffic stop, police learned that Sharpe had an active failure to appear warrant out of Kane County and Sharpe fled the scene onto North Avenue, according to the release.

Police pursued from North Avenue and ultimately onto St. Charles Road, where the pursuit came to an end after Sharpe struck a curb and damaged his vehicle. Sharpe was taken into custody at that time, according to the release.

During the pursuit, Sharpe allegedly reached speeds of about 80 mph in a 35-mph zone. He allegedly was in possession of about 0.5 grams of cocaine, according to the release.

“Once again, a motorist who thought he could outrun the police now finds himself facing felony charges,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In DuPage County, we will not sit idly by and allow irresponsible drivers to put innocent people at risk. This case again illustrates our unwavering commitment to removing dangerous drivers from our roads and holding them responsible for their alleged actions.”

“We take fleeing and eluding very seriously, and I thank the officers involved in this case for their efforts that resulted in the apprehension of the alleged offender,” West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury said in the release.” I am thankful for the outstanding partnership we share with State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office in prosecuting these cases.”

Sharpe’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18 for arraignment.