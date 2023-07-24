Bond set for woman charged with leading Oak Brook police on high-speed chase

Bond was set at $100,000 Saturday for a woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after two individuals in her vehicle allegedly stolen merchandise from an Oak Brook store, authorities said.

Chrischauna Smith, 22, of the 3200 Block of N. Wisconsin Avenue, Peoria, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 5:02 p.m. July 21, while on routine patrol at the Shops of Oak Brook, Oak Brook police allegedly observed two individuals wearing hoodies and surgical masks, enter a car that was reverse parked in the parking lot about 100 yards from the entrance of the Nordstrom Rack located on 22nd Street, according to the release.

Once the individuals, later identified as Jajuan Jarmon, 18, of the 7300 block of S. Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, and a juvenile, entered the car, the car quickly left the area. Police followed the vehicle onto eastbound 22nd Street at which time the vehicle, later determined to be driven by Smith, allegedly made an illegal U-turn against a red light and sped away from the officer. Police began pursuit of the vehicle, according to the release.

Smith continued to flee police ultimately reaching speeds in excess of 115 mph. It is alleged that Smith entered Interstate 294 with police in pursuit. The officer lost sight of the vehicle near Mannheim Road. Oak Brook police were driving on the shoulder of Interstate 290 in stopped traffic when they observed the vehicle in the right lane, according to the release.

Smith allegedly cut off police and struck a squad car causing both vehicles to go off the road. Smith and Jarmon were taken into custody at this time. The juvenile fled on foot but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Following an investigation into the matter, it is alleged that Jarmon and the juvenile entered the Nordstrom Rack with empty bags in their possession. The pair placed allegedly a total of $377.67 worth of fragrances in the bags and then left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the release.

Jarmon is charged with one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, burglary and retail theft. His bond was set at $30,000. The juvenile is charged with one count of retail theft and one count of burglary. He appeared at a detention hearing Sunday morning where he was ordered to be released to the custody of his parents on GPS monitoring.

“This alleged fleeing and eluding is very concerning as it allegedly occurred in a very busy shopping district during rush hour,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Once again, I fear we are pressing our luck and it is only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured or killed. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident. Compounding the seriousness of this case are the allegations that two passengers in the vehicle had just stolen merchandise from Nordstrom Rack.”

“This is yet another example of our proactive policing strategies in our retail sectors,” Strockis said in the release. “Our undercover officers are out there daily protecting our retail areas and making significant arrests. If you come to Oak Brook to steal, you will likely be arrested and prosecuted.”

Both Smith’s and Jarmon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug.14 for arraignment.