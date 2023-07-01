Woman charged with stealing from Oak Brook Macy’s

A 52-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with stealing roughly $694 in merchandise from the Macy’s department store at the Oakbrook Center shopping mall in Oak Brook.

Tanya Tidwell faces one felony count of burglary and two felony counts of retail theft.

Judge Michael Reidy on Friday ordered her held in DuPage County jail on $125,000 bail. Tidwell would have to post $12,500 to be released from custody.

Oak Brook police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Macy’s store at about 1:48 p.m. Thursday.

Prosecutors said Tidwell went into the Macy’s, selected Polo and Calvin Klein merchandise and entered a fitting room. Tidwell concealed the Polo clothing in a foil-lined bag she brought with her, left the fitting room and then the store without paying for the Polo items, prosecutors said. Officers were waiting for Tidwell when she exited the store, and she was taken into custody.

“What I find noteworthy about this case is the allegation that Ms. Tidwell brought a foil-lined bag with her, which are commonly used by shoplifters to evade security systems,” DuPage State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Tidwell is next scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

