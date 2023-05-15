Man involved in 2020 Lombard carjacking sentenced to 22 years in prison

A Broadview man who participated in hijacking a man’s car from a Lombard McDonalds drive-thru has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, authorities said.

Dallas Dabney, 28, formerly of the 1900 block of South 15th Avenue, appeared in court Monday where he entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, a Class X felony. Judge Brian Telander handed down the sentence, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On April 24, 2020, Dabney appeared in bond court where bond was set at $250,000. On March 18, 2021, Dabney posted the necessary 10%, or $25,000, and was released from custody. On Jan. 27, 2023, Dabney’s bond was exonerated and he was returned to the custody of the DuPage County Jail, where he has since remained, the release stated.

The case against Dabney’s co-defendant, Antonio Protho, 22, of Chicago, is ongoing. Protho’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 15 for a status hearing.

On April 23, 2020, at approximately 2:46 a.m., the victim of the carjacking was waiting in line at the McDonald’s drive-thru located at 300 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard, when Dabney and Protho, allegedly armed and wearing ski masks, approached the man’s vehicle, pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of the car, the release said.

The victim exited his car at which time Dabney and Protho allegedly entered the car, with Protho driving, and fled. Lombard police briefly pursued the stolen vehicle on Roosevelt Road but called off the pursuit out of safety concerns when speeds allegedly reached approximately 100 mph, the release stated.

A short time later, after observing the allegedly hijacked vehicle on Roosevelt Road, Elmhurst police reengaged the pursuit. Officers observed the hijacked vehicle lose control on the Interstate 290 entrance ramp and crash. Dabney was arrested a few minutes later while Protho was arrested one hour later when he was found hiding near a restaurant on Roosevelt Road. Two guns, both Ruger 9mm, were found in the hijacked vehicle, according to the release.

“Violent gun crimes, such as alleged in this case, will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This morning, Judge Telander sentenced Mr. Dabney to more than two decades behind bars for his role in this violent crime. The message is clear, if you commit a violent crime in DuPage County, you will be apprehended, prosecuted and if found guilty, spend a significant amount of time behind bars.”