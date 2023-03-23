Two juveniles accused of leading police on high-speed chase in DuPage County

Two Aurora juveniles, one of which was allegedly armed, have been accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, authorities said.

Both juveniles appeared at a detention hearing Wednesday where Judge Demetrios Panoushis ordered that they be detained until at least their next court appearance, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

One of the juveniles, a 17-year-old male, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and two counts of misdemeanor reckless driving. The other juvenile, a 15-year-old male, is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, the release stated.

On March 21, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a Villa Park police officer located a car that was reported stolen out of Naperville the previous day traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Road. The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, a Honda CRV. Instead of pulling over, the Honda allegedly fled from the officer at times reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to the release.

The pursuit continued along Interstate 88 and Interstate 290 where the driver exited the expressway on 25th Avenue. The pursuit ended when the CRV came to a dead end on Derby Lane in Westchester, at which time the juveniles fled on foot. They were located in a barber shop approximately one quarter mile away and taken into custody.

Police found a loaded Polymer 80 9mm handgun without a serial number underneath a pile of wood along the route the juveniles allegedly ran when they fled. One of the juveniles allegedly in possession of the handgun and attempted to hide it from authorities when he fled, the release stated.

“It is alleged that for the second time this week, a suspect attempted to outrun authorities,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Additionally, for the second time this week, a suspect who allegedly attempted to flee from police officers was apprehended and charged. This behavior is extremely dangerous and puts not only the accused, but the officers involved as well as the motoring public at tremendous risk. The message is clear, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Leading police on a high-speed chase is not the answer and will only make matters worse.”

“We have seen time and again that subjects allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle will be in possession of a weapon to be used to commit more violent crime in our communities.” Villa Park Chief of Police Mike Rivas said in the release. “Based on this repetitive behavior, and relationship between stolen vehicles and additional violent crimes committed, the Villa Park Police Department will use every resource at our disposal to go after subjects in stolen vehicles. A stolen vehicle, fleeing from police at a high rate of speed, places everyone in danger in their path. We urge everyone to stop and pull to the right for emergency lights and siren for everyone’s safety.”

The juveniles’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 30.