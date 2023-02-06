Two sentenced for roll in 2021 Ultra Beauty burglary

Two of six Chicago residents accused of stealing nearly $15,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty in Oak Brook in November 2021 have each been sentenced to three years in prison.

Peaches P. Johnson, 30, of the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue, and Roy Crane, 22, of the 1500 block of East 93rd Street, each entered a plea of guilty last week to one count of burglary in front of Judge Daniel Guerin, who handed down the sentences, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The cases against Johnson’s and Crane’s co-defendants, Kamal J. Hoskins, 26, of the 1600 block of East 67th Street and Darnell Profit, 21, of the 1500 block of East 93rd Street are pending.

Hoskins’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 24, and Profit’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 8. They each facie one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. The two juveniles involved have each entered a plea of guilty, according to the release.

On Nov. 12, 2021, at approximately 5:44 p.m., Oak Brook police received information from Chicago police that a vehicle suspected of being involved in illegal activity in Norridge was in front of the Ulta beauty store.

Officers responded but by the time they arrived, the vehicle had fled the scene. The five male subjects, all wearing hoodies and ski masks, allegedly ran into the store. At least three of the individuals allegedly pulled out garbage bags and all five subjects worked in unison, clearing the shelves of fragrances and placing them into the garbage bags, the release stated.

The subjects then fled the scene. The vehicle was located driving southbound on Interstate 294 at which time Hinsdale police shut down the highway and took the suspects into custody. In all, it is alleged that the individuals stole 153 bottles of fragrance worth nearly $15,000.

“According to the National Retail Foundation, the epidemic of retail theft costs businesses $34.9 billion dollars a year,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The quick apprehension of the defendants in this case and the significant consequences for their criminal conduct sends the message that in DuPage County we will do everything we can to protect our businesses and shoppers by holding violent offenders accountable and law enforcement will use all resources, including shutting down a highway, in order to catch anyone suspected of committing a violent crime.”