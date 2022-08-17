Woman charged in Glen Ellyn shooting

Bond was set at $150,000 Tuesday for a Hillside woman accused of firing a handgun several times towards multiple individuals in Glen Ellyn.

Tyra Bunch, 26, of the 4400 block of Idlewild Lane, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On July 30, at approximately 6:21 p.m., Glen Ellyn police were dispatched to the area of 105 Surrey Drive for a report of people lying on the ground. Upon their arrival, officers did not see anyone on the ground but observed several unoccupied vehicles in the roadway in front of 208 Surrey Drive.

Approximately two hours later, three individuals returned and informed authorities they were shot at. The victims allegedly had traveled to the Surrey Drive location to confront Bunch over Facebook posts Bunch had made, the release stated.

Once at the location, one of the victims found Bunch outside a vehicle and began walking toward her. Bunch allegedly opened the front door of the car at which time the victims returned to their vehicle. Bunch allegedly took a handgun from the vehicle and began shooting at the victims before fleeing.

An investigation into the matter led authorities to Bunch. On Aug, 15, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Bunch was arrested when police responded to a domestic disturbance allegedly involving Bunch and another individual on Surrey Drive, the release stated.

“Discharging a firearm, particularly in a residential area, as alleged against Ms. Bunch, will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of Ms. Bunch’s alleged actions.”

Bunch’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 6.