Naperville man arrested in $14K Downers Grove credit union heist

Authorities charged a Naperville man with robbery Saturday following an investigation into a heist of over $14,000 Thursday at a Downers Grove credit union.

Bond was set at $750,000 for Tarandle Lee, 42, of the 1500 block of Fairway Drive.

Prosecutors said a man walked into the DuPage Credit Union, located along a busy commercial stretch at 725 Ogden Ave., shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday and displayed a sign to the teller demanding cash.

The message stated: “large bills 100s 50s stay calm no gps no dye pack,” DuPage State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

The teller handed over $14,100, which the robber put in a white garbage bag, then left the bank and fled on a bicycle.

He abandoned the bike a few blocks away and got into a car, which was located in Bellwood that afternoon. Bellwood and Downers Grove police detectives found Lee in the driver’s seat and took him into custody, officials said.

“Violent crimes ... not only cause immediate harm to the victim, but also have a detrimental effect on the sense of safety and security enjoyed by the entire community,” Berlin said in a statement Saturday.

Downers Grove Police Chief Shannon Gillette also stated detectives worked the case “tirelessly,” and thanked the FBI along with Naperville and Bellwood police.

Lee is charged with one count of financial institution robbery, a Class 1 felony.

His next court date is May 9.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.

