Former congresswoman named new CEO at Little City

Former U.S. Rep Marie Newman has been hired as the new CEO of Little City.

Based in Palatine, Little City provides services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Newman will take the reins April 17 from current CEO Shawn Jeffers, who is retiring after 20 years in the position, according to a news release from the agency.

Newman, a LaGrange Democrat, represented Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District from 2021 to 2023. After redistricting, she ran for the 6th Congressional District seat and lost the Democratic primary to U.S. Rep. Sean Casten.

She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a business minor from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Newman created a national coalition of 70 nonprofits to combat bullying after one of her children was bullied, which influenced a presidential executive order to require all schools to implement anti-bullying programs, the news release said.

“My personal dedication to Little City’s mission dates to when I first volunteered with my family in my formative years for the organization and when two of my cousins received Little City’s services,” she said. “These memories are still vibrant and guide me today.”

Greg Burns, president of Little City’s board of directors, said Newman’s experience will create a stronger and dynamic future for the agency.

“We have no doubt that she, along with our passionate and talented leadership team, will move mountains,” Burns said.